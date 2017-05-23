Police have confirmed that there have been a number of deaths following a reported explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

Manchester police have confirmed that an as-yet unspecified number of people have been killed as well as other injured.

They have warned people to stay away from Manchester Arena while they deal with the ongoing incident.

Twitter users reported thousands of concert goers fled the arena covered in blood and crying, although it is still not entirely clear what the reported “loud bangs” were.

A concert-goer told the BBC that panic ensued as people tried to run out the arena, and some have suggested on social media that this may have been what caused fatalities.

“She finished her last song .. and we heard like a really basey bang, and all I can remember is just everyone … was just running out… people were covered in blood, some people were having a fight, it was quite scary.”

We hope everyone who was at the event remains safe tonight, and our thoughts go out to those who have died.