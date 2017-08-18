Could season 3 of Sense8 be coming to a pornography provider near you?

Fans were devastated when Netflix cancelled the sci-fi series, which rose to prominence through its representation of LGBT+ characters and its nuanced approach to human sexuality, earlier this year.

After a fan petition went global, the streaming service confirmed that Sense8 would return next year for a two-hour finale to wrap up the storylines. However, last week, series creator Lana Wachowski revealed that she is writing a third season of the show despite its cancellation.

Her proposed third season could actually see the light of day, thanks to xHamster.

That’s right, you could soon see Sense8 in the same place you go watch your favourite x-rated videos. The porn website has put out an open letter to Sense8 creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski offering to produce the series for further seasons, and urging the siblings to hold off on the planned finale with Netflix.

“With Netflix unwilling to renew the series, but with the story left untold, xHamster is offering the Wachowskis an unusual, but maybe fitting production partner—us,” xHamster’s Vice President Alex Hawkins wrote.

He argues that the popularity of the porn site would be a lucrative move for the series, which was reportedly cancelled due to low viewership. “We know we’re an unlikely home, but five years ago people laughed at the idea of Netflix producing original series,” he points out.

“We know that a series about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix,” he continued, “we have no such limitations, and also understand implicitly the interconnectedness of sexualities across boundaries. In short, we are we.”

The Wachowskis have yet to respond to the site’s generous offer. Read the whole open letter here.

