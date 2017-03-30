A gay porn star has revealed that he’s donating a portion of his salary towards funding gay-straight alliances .

Adult star, Markie More, announced last weekend during a trade show that he would be giving $150 from each of his scenes to the Gay Straight Alliance Network.

In a touching speech, he explained: “I’ve always felt a calling to help people especially those who can’t necessarily help themselves.

“As the years have gone by this feeling within me has become increasingly stronger.”

Markie planned on quitting the industry recently, but after taking a break, he changed his mind and has insisted that being an adult star has helped make him be more comfortable in his own skin.

“It wasn’t until I took some time to myself and reflect, that I realized I don’t need to leave.

“This is the very industry that changed my life for the better in so many ways. Being comfortable with who I am, my sexuality, my confidence. It’s helped me grow in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. I realized I can still fulfill this calling and while continuing in the industry,” he added.

The star also revealed that porn studio Next Door Studios has pledged to donate an additional $100 for every scene he takes part in.

