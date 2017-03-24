Porn star Kayden Gray has asked his fans to stop sexualising him so much.

The adult-film actor took to Twitter this week to reveal his disappointment over his fans objectifying him on social media when he talked about his day-to-day life.

In a short video, Kayden insisted that he is “not just a sexual vessel waiting to be filled”.

“I’m also a consumer of porn and I have been watching it since I was a teen, since way before I ever appeared in it,” he said.

“And somehow I have always understood that the people I am looking at are not just sexual vessels waiting to be filled. Even though all I was interested in was to jerk off to them.”

He added: “I understood that they are people with lives and personalities and complexities that goes way beyond the sexual aspect.

So I am just a little bit disappointed that when I share the parts of my life that are meaningful, a lot of people can do no better than to reduce all of that – all of me – to sex,” added the star.

