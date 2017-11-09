Portia de Rossi has accused Steven Seagal of sexual harassment.

The Arrested Development actress took to Twitter to share the story of her encounter with the producer and actor, Gay Star News reports.

De Rossi explained in the tweet that she auditioning for a role in a Steven Seagal movie in the actor’s office.

She claims that Seagal spoke about the importance of having “chemistry off-camera” as he sat down with her.

The actress then claims that Seagal began to unzip his “leather pants,” leading de Rossi to run out of the room and call her agent.

Things only got worse, however, as she claims her agent was “unfazed” by the news and told her: “Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

While Steven Seagal hasn’t responded to the accusation, several celebrities have backed de Rossi including her wife, comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

The TV chat show host tweeted: “I’m proud of my wife.”

I’m proud of my wife. https://t.co/NABbOJoBrf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2017

The allegation comes after the accusations involving Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, as well as the use of the #MeToo hashtag in recent weeks.

