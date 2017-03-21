The new Power Rangers movie is making history as the first big-budget blockbuster to feature a gay superhero.

During the film, Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan – played by pop star Becky G – is seen struggling to accept that she’s attracted to other women.

At first she just assumes she’s having boyfriend troubles, but as the film progresses, she realises she’s actually having girlfriend troubles.

The film’s director, Dean Israelite, has opened up about the landmark storyline and said that he hopes it helps young fans of the series realise that being different is “OK”.

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” Israelite told The Hollywood Reporter.

“She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

Original Blue Ranger actor David Yost, who is openly gay and left the series after facing harassment over his sexual orientation, has spoken out in support of the inclusion of a gay character in the new blockbuster.

“They really stepped up to the plate,” Yost said. “I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation.”

While comic books have really stepped up their game and begun representing LGBT+ characters across a range of publications, their accompanying movies have been lagging behind.

However, CW shows including Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have both featured gay characters, while Supergirl has also included a lesbian story arc.

Power Rangers hits UK cinemas on Friday (March 24).

