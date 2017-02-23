A little over a month into his presidency, Donald Trump has made his overt first attack on the rights of LGBT people.

The White House is set to revoke landmark guidelines introduced by President Obama advising public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice.

Obama issued the instruction last May, threatening to withhold funding for schools that did not comply.

A Texas federal district court judge issued an injunction against the guidelines later that summer, but the Obama administration lodged an appeal against the decision.

However, on Friday, February 9, the US Department of Justice, now under Trump’s instruction, withdrew that appeal.

The move comes despite a statement from the White House in January attempting to reassure the LGBT+ community in the United States that their rights would be protected under a Trump presidency.

“President Donald J Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community,” the White House said at the time.

“President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.”

Mara Keisling, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, told The Huffington Post that Trump’s removal of trans rights should galvanise the LGBT+ community.

“This is a mean-spirited attack on hundreds of thousands of students who simply want to be their true selves and be treated with dignity while attending school,” she said. “These young people already face huge hurdles in their pursuit of education and acceptance. The Trump administration effectively sanctions the bullying and ostracising of these children, putting their lives in danger.”

She added: “We saw this coming, and it’s not a surprise. But the Trump administration is a mess. They take on the people they perceive to be the weakest first. I don’t think they understand how strong we are.”

Related: Meeting the gay men who voted for Trump

Following Trump’s ban on Syrian refugees and those from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, many say his refusal to back transgender rights should serve as another warning for marginalised communities.

Trump came for Muslims, then for the undocumented, then for the indigenous at Standing Rock, then for the trans community – who is next? — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 23, 2017

I’m honestly really confused why trans bathroom laws are such a big deal to Trump.. like HANDLE ACTUAL PROBLEMS DUDE FUCK YOU — Trevor Moran (@TrevorMoran) February 23, 2017

Hillary Clinton strongly supports trans rights & wanted to protect them as POTUS. Don’t EVER tell me that she & Trump were the same. — molzy (@bitchyologist) February 23, 2017

One month in, all Trump’s done is go after vulnerable people–Muslims, immigrants, trans students–not the powerful. #unpresidential — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 23, 2017

More stories:

What will a Trump presidency mean for LGBT people?

‘During the next four years the LGBT community must fight like it’s Stonewall’