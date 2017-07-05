It’s time to dust off your feather boa and crack open the bubbly, because Pride in London 217 is right around the corner!

The seven-day Pride Festival currently taking place across the capital culminates in a packed weekend of events from Saturday 24 June to Sunday 9 July.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s celebration of LGBT+ identity in the capital:

When and where is the parade?

This year’s Pride in London parade takes place on Saturday, 8 July. It will begin at 1pm on Regent Street just north of Oxford Circus station, with over 300 groups scheduled to take part.

Marchers will make then make their way along the 1.4-mile (2.3km) route down Regent Street towards Picadilly Circus, before heading along Waterloo Place to Pall Mall and then to Trafalgar Square.

Anyone is welcome to watch the parade form behind the barriers that will be erected along the route, but organisers are encouraging people to get there early on the day to secure a spot. They also recommend avoiding the busy area around Oxford Circus, where crowds are expected to be biggest.

What is the Grandstand?

For the first time ever, Pride in London are offering a ticketed Grandstand area for those who want to get a good view of the parade without having to battle the crowds. For tickets click here.

Who’s performing at Trafalgar Square?

Star-studded performance will take place on the Pride in London Main Stage from 12pm-8pm on Saturday. Glee‘s Amber Riley, X Factor stars Saara Aalto and Fleur East, The London Gay Big Band and Pride’s Got Talent finalists are all scheduled to keep crowds entertained throughout the day.

Entrance to the Main Stage is free, but those enjoying the performances are asked to make a donation to Pride in London to ensure it can remain so in the future.

You won’t be able to take your own drinks in but there will be plenty of pop-up bars in place around the square.

What else is happening?

The streets of Soho will be packed as Pride-goers fill the neighbourhood’s many LGBT bars. The Cabaret Stage on Dean Street will see performances from acts including Adam All, Jacqui Swallows and Ren Stedmans, from 12.30pm until 7.30pm, while Soho Square will be home to a series of community stalls offering clothing and merchandise from 12pm until 8pm.

The likes of Heather Peace and Sinitta will be performing at the Radio Diva Women’s Stage in Leicester Sqaure from 12.30pm to 7.30pm, while the Illumination Family Area will host a series of chld-friendly activities and performances in Golden Sqaure at between the same timings.

What is happening on Sunday?

The celebrations don’t stop on Saturday: Those whose heads aren’t feeling too sore can head to Vauxhall on to enjoy Pride in the Park, which is run in conjunction with UK Black Pride.

You can find out even more about Pride in London at prideinlondon.org

