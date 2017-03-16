With less than four months to go until the big day (seriously, just where has the time gone?) the theme for Pride in London 2017 has been officially announced.

‘Love Happens Here’ will help to showcase London’s welcoming and inclusive nature to the world, and comes as Britain celebrates 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Organisers are promising that the main event, which is set to take place in central London on July 8, will be the capital’s “most vibrant Pride ever.”

In the lead-up to the celebrations, Pride in London want LGBT+ people to get in touch and share their stories to help build a map of all the amazing examples of love from around the capital.

Organisers wants to hear about all the special moments and places that mean the most to you; whether it’s the street (or alleyway, let’s be real) where you had your first kiss, or the neighbourhoods and bars where you first felt confident enough to step out as yourself.

Alison Camps, Pride in London Co-Chair and Director of Marketing said: “This year we are going to show the world that there is an abundance of love in our great city of London. The LGBT+ community continues to battle against discrimination and our campaign is going to send a message to those people who still wish our community harm that love will always conquer hate.

“Our Love Happens Here campaign will celebrate people’s experiences of love in all its forms. Family and friends, the kindness of strangers, the times someone was there for you when you needed them the most. And the important moments you felt you were able to love yourself – your true self. Working together, we will blanket our city with love.”

You can get involved with the theme by submitting your stories here or by sharing pictures and stories on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #LoveHappensHere.

The Pride in London Festival will take place between 24 June to 9 July, with the main parade set to take place on Saturday 8 July.

For more information visit prideinlondon.org.

More stories:

Disney’s most memorable coded gay characters

Grindr releases its own range of emojis