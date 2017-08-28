Primark have confirmed that none of the profits from their Pride t-shirts go to LGBT causes.

The budget clothing retailer admitted that the range of rainbow coloured clothing is not connected to any LGBT organisation after concerns were expressed about the company’s decision to sell Pride-themed merchandise in the run-up to Manchester Pride.

T-shirts bearing rainbow print and the words Manchester were sold at one of the brand’s outlet’s in the city, with the slogan ‘Manchester is Proud’ stuck across the shop window.

However, an official statement sent to a concerned customer confirmed none of the money from sales of the t-shirts will will go to LGBT+ charities.

Hopefully @Primark with make positive contribution to local Pride events next year & not just sell merch week before pic.twitter.com/mbwE5LisiK — Jenny White (@photo_jenn) August 25, 2017

An email sent to Twitter user @RobinGraceC said that while the company takes LGBT issues “very seriously”, they were not making any charity donations off the back of profits from the Pride-themed clothes.

“We constantly review our preferred charities and are open to suggestions,” the statement reads. “In this instance I can confirm we are not making a donation linked to the sales from the Pride t-shirt range.”

Hey everyone, just so you know none of the profits from Primarks pride products are going to LGBT+ charities, gr8 one lads pic.twitter.com/gsIGhHjG8Q — Robin Grace ✌🏻️ (@RobinGraceC) August 25, 2017

While profits from the Pride t-shirts will not go towards improving the life of any LGBT+ person, the statement noted that Primark is “a member of Stonewall, one of Europe’s largest LGBT rights organisations.”

It added: “We are part of the Global Diversity Champions programme, which aims to ensure all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are accepted without exception in workplaces worldwide.”

More stories:

BBC commentator and former British athlete Colin Jackson comes out as gay

Manchester United face homophobic backlash after tweeting support for Pride