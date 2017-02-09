Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

The world lost two of its most-loved musical icons in 2016, but both George Michael and Prince will be remembered in style at the Grammys this weekend.

The pop icons will be honoured with “unforgettable” tribute at the 59th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this Sunday (February 12), organisers have confirmed.

George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day last year aged 53, was a two-time Grammy winner, whilst Prince who passed away last April at 57, won seven awards during his lifetime.

Michael took home the coveted ‘Album Of The Year’ award for his debut solo album Faith in 1988. Prince won three of his Grammys in 1984 for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group, Best Album of Original Score and Best Rhythm & Blues Song.

Speaking about the tributes, Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy, said: “George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma.

“While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

The Grammys are well know for its tribute performances: Last year, Lady Gaga paid tribute to David Bowie with a medley of this greatest hits, and in 2012 Jennifer Hudson performed a show-stopping tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

The many acts already confirmed to be performing at Sunday night’s Grammys including Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weekend and Carrie Underwood.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The show will be broadcast in the UK a day later on Monday 13 February on 4Music at 8pm, but if you’re planning on staying up late, we’ll be live-blogging the action as it happens here on attitude.co.uk and on Facebook and Twitter.

You can check out the full list of nominees ahead of this year’s Grammy Awards here.

