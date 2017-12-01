Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent time with a leading HIV/AIDS charity to mark World AIDS Day.

The loved-up pair, who announced their engagement to the world on Monday (November 27), met with members of Terrence Higgins Trust in Nottingham to during first public engagement as a couple on Friday (December 1).

Harry and Meghan visited a charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary, where the organisation is encouraging people to ‘See Red’ in solidarity with people with HIV/AIDS and fight the stigmas that surrounds the disease.

Prince Harry is set to wed Suits actress Markle, 36, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next May. Like his mother Princess Diana before him, Harry has made HIV awareness a key part of his charity work.

1,000 young women are infected with HIV every day. Yesterday, ahead of #WorldAidsDay, HRH met with Masedi, @Sentebale, a #LetYouthLead advocate who is fighting for the health of her generation pic.twitter.com/eroIDmJtjI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

The @THTorguk event on #WorldAidsDay wants to encourage everyone to #SeeRed in solidarity with people with HIV/AIDS and fight the stigmas that surrounds the disease. pic.twitter.com/Qbdfuyjnsg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

At each stall, HRH and Ms. Markle spoke to people who work with @THTorguk in Nottingham to encourage people to get tested. #WorldAidsDay pic.twitter.com/CwVeOWh3pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Harry’s is appearance with Meghan on Friday comes just weeks after he accepted the Legacy Award at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, on behalf of his late mother for her ground-breaking HIV/AIDS activism.

In a moving speech at the star-studded awards ceremony in London, the fifth in line to the throne paid tribute to his late mother’s work to break down the stigma surrounding the disease, saying he and his brother Prince William were “incredibly” proud of her achievements.

Relive Harry’s speech the at Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, below: