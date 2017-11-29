Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will mark their first public engagement as a couple by meeting people living with HIV on World AIDS Day.

The loved-up couple, who announced their engagement to the world on Monday (November 27), will visit the Nottingham Contemporary on Friday (December 1) as it hosts a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair.

“Prince Harry has spent a significant amount of private and public time in the city and His Royal Highness is looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him,” the Palace said.

Harry and Meghan’s engagement comes just weeks after Harry accepted the Legacy Award at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, on behalf of Princess Diana, for her ground-breaking HIV/AIDS activism.

In a moving speech at the star-studded awards ceremony in London, the fifth in line to the throne paid tribute to his late mother’s work to break down the stigma surrounding the disease, saying he and his brother Prince William were “incredibly” proud of her achievements.

Like his mother Princess Diana before him, Harry has made HIV awareness a key part of his charity work.

The 33-year-old royal hit headlines last year after taking an HIV test live on Facebook.

Harry is set to wed Suits actress Markle, 36, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next May. Kensington Palace is set to confirm the exact date in the coming weeks.