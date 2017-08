An Instagram account that charts the legacy of the late Princess Diana has amassed almost 200,000 followers by highlighting the things about Diana that made the public love her, from her charitable work to her beauty.

It has been 20 years to the day since Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris that also claimed the lives of Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul, and the Instagram account Princess Diana Forever is making sure that a whole new generation understands the impact that Diana had during her life.

“The unique, the complex, the extraordinary and irreplaceable Diana whose beauty, both internal and external, will never be extinguished from our minds,” the account’s profile reads.

The account posts pictures of Diana throughout the years, with captions giving more insight into her charity work, inner feelings, and fashion. Take a look at a selection of them below:

