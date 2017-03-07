Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has come out publicly, revealing he’s set to marry his boyfriend in April this year.

The 58-year-old former servant of the British Royal Household-turned-author and TV personality will tie the knot with lawyer and former business partner Graham Cooper, also 58, next month, according to The Sun.

A spokesperson for Burrell said: “I can confirm their forthcoming marriage.”

The former footman to Queen Elizabth II spent 10 years as Diana’s butler from 1987 until her death in a car accident in Paris in 1997, and formed a close personal relationship with the Princess of Wales during their time working together.

In the years after Diana’s death Burrell published a series of tell-all memoirs detailing his time spent in the Princess’s service before making a string of reality TV show appearances, including a runner-up finish on the fourth series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2004.

The news of the Burell’s upcoming nuptials comes just six months after the father-of-two finalised his divorce from his wife of 32 years, Maria. The pair married in 1983 after meeting while working at Buckingham Palace.

Statements made by the Burell’s solicitors at the time gave no indication as to Paul’s current relationship, stating simply: “Our clients Paul and Maria Burrell would like to end any speculation over the past few days by confirming that they are currently going through a divorce.