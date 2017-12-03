Filming has been halted on the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Production on the film has stopped due to the “unexpected unavailability” of director Bryan Singer, who reportedly failed to return to the set after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Twentieth Century Fox released a statement on Friday (December 1) that confirmed filming the news.

They said: “Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Singer blamed his absence on “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family” and said the director “hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.”

Bohemian Rhapsody will tell the story of the band’s formation up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before Mercury’s death, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 45.

Mr Robot star Rami Malek will be taking on the role of Mercury while Joe Mazzello stars as Queen bassist John Deacon, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor and Gwilym Lee as Brian May.

Bryan Singer previously shared photos of Malek as Mercury on the set of the film, and the resemblance is uncanny!

Bohemian Rhapsody is set for release on December 25, 2018.

