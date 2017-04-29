Former professional rugby player Sam Stanley has announce his engagement to his long-term partner.

The player, 23, took to Facebook to reveal that he is getting married to his boyfriend, Laurence Hicks.

In the heartwarming post, Sam revealed that he’s been seeing his partner for almost seven years, and that the pair can’t wait to tie the knot together.

He wrote: “After being a part of each others lives for almost 7 years, Laurence has been my pretend godfather, uncle, cousin and many others in order to make sure no one found out about us and that we were a couple.

“Funny looking back after having come so far together.

He added: “The most loving man I know and I’m incredibly happy to say that we’re now engaged.”

Stanley became the first English Rugby Union player to come out as a gay when he opened up about his sexuality in 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!