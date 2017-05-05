The site of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando is to become a permanent memorial.

The plan was announced by Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse and the executive director of the onePULSE Foundation, a not-for-profit created to raise funds for survivors and the families of victims.

Pulse became the site of the most lethal mass shooting in U.S. history after Omar Mateen opened fire at the popular gay club, killing 49, in June this year.

Members of the community, including survivors and the families of victims, will be consulted on how the memorial will look.

“The community most impacted by this horrible event in our history should determine the future of the Pulse site and how their loved ones and the events of that day should be memorialized,” said Barbara.

“We will not let hate win,” she added.

Plans for the memorial were first announced in November. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told the Sentinel at that time that the club would stay as is for at at least one year.

“There are lots of people that are making a visit to the site part of their trip, part of their experience of Orlando, so I think 12 to 18 months of leaving it as-is would be appropriate,” he said.

