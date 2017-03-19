The Justice Department announced on Tuesday (March 14) that it will give over $8 million to victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre, NewNowNext reports.

The attack last June saw 49 people killed and 53 others injured when a gunman opened fire inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

In a press release, the department said that over $8 million would be granted through its Office of Victims of Crime. It will provide $8,466,970 through an Anti-terrorism and Emergency Assistance Program grant.

However, money will also go to the Family Assistance Centre, which provided aid to victims’ families in the days after the shooting.

In a statement, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said: “This funding will provide important support to the victims, their loved ones and communities who were affected by last year’s devastating attack on Pulse nightclub.”

“We continue to mourn those who were taken from us that awful day, and we admire the resilience of the great city of Orlando. With this grant, we reaffirm the Justice Department’s commitment to the people of Orlando, the families of the victims and all who are helping those affected by this heinous crime.”

Last week we reported that Noor Salman, the widow of Omar Mateen who was responsible for the shooting at Pulse nightclub, had her bond revoked.

