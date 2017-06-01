A new musical incorporating the hits of pop legends Steps is to debut in London this summer – with all profits to charity.

5, 6, 7, 8 is a fan-made comedy weaving in several of the legendary outfit’s greatest songs; including One For Sorrow, Stomp, Deeper Shade of Blue and many, many more. Out for drinks after work, four colleagues realise they have something in common: their love lives suck. So they make a pact to sort themselves out – whether that means asking out a certain someone, cutting ties with Mr Wrong, or just learning to fly solo.

Part of this year’s Camden Fringe Festival, the production will run for six performances only at Upstairs At The Gatehouse, a 123-seat theatre renowned for off-West End musicals.

Writer and director Shaun Kitchener (Hollyoaks – Channel 4, Positive – Park Theatre, BAFTA Rocliffe prize-winner) said: “I can’t even BEGIN to tell you how much fun this show is going to be. It’s been forming in my head for over a year, and when Steps got back together for their 20th anniversary, I figured now’s the perfect time.

“5, 6, 7, 8 is an original story with Steps music threaded in. It’s about a group of work mates who are all in some kind of love-life-related rut – and what do you know, that ensemble-based story gives us loads of opportunities to thread in the bangers.

“It’s a comedy, and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Come along, grab a drink and have the most ludicrous night of your entire year. I have invited the band to come and watch – I like to think they’d enjoy it!”

All profits garnered by the production company will be donated to Mencap, a charity that works with people with learning disabilities.

Tickets are on sale now from the Camden Fringe. They will also soon be available directly from the theatre box office.