US punk duo PWR BTTM are spoiling us rotten with the release of a brand new single and video and the announcement that their brand new album, Pageant, will be out on May 12

‘Big Beautiful Day’ is the first single to be lifted from Ben Hopkins and Liv Bruce’s second studio album – the follow-up to 2015’s Ugly Cherries.

Produced by Christopher Daly and Cameron West, the thirteen-track record was recorded primarily in the top floor of a furniture factory in Geneva, New York, and is apparently bursting with “laughter, tears and triumph.”

In the new video for ‘Big Beautiful Day’, a normal morning of breakfast and couch-sitting turns into a fully-fledged, glitter-fuelled dance party with crowd surfing, fireworks, and confetti.

Looks like Attitude HQ on a lunch break, tbh.

PWR BTTM are set to tour the UK in Europe, ahead of Pageant’s release in May. ‘Big Beautiful Day’ is out now, and you can check out the video below:

