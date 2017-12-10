Queer Eye For the Straight Guy is back, and it’s looking better than ever.

10 years after it wrapped its five season-run on Bravo, the hit make-over show is making a comeback on Netflix next February – and much like the hapless straight guys it helps whip into shape, it’s had a bit of a makeover.

Netflix has unveiled the new ‘Fab Five’ who’ll be dolling out fashion and lifestyle advice to men in need of some serious culture therapy over the course of the series new eight-episode run.

The original cast have been replaced with Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion) – though show bosses aren’t ruling out a surprise appearance from some of Queer Eye’s original stars, including Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

“Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!” producers said in a statement.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy became a surprise hit when it launched in 2003, and after attracting some early criticism for a central premise based on gay stereotypes, the Emmy-winning series soon drew plaudits for its positive depiction of LGBT+ lives and supportive interactions between gay and straight men.

Meanwhile, series creator series creator David Collins has told Entertainment Weekly exactly what viewers can expect from their new group of lifestyle gurus…

Jonathan Van Ness

Playing with your hair is just hysterical! So sometimes we just have to snap a pic & btw before you walk out the door do something to elevate your situation! The 3 Fs A lil fragrance, floss those teeth and fluff yo hair hunny! Safe Saturday 💃🏻🙋🏻‍♂️🌈 #queereye #laughhunty #fragranceflossfluff A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

“He’s so proud of being himself and he’s so confident in himself because he really battled that. He was the middle-of-nowhere kid who really grew up getting bullied hard. He fought, he really fought, for being who he is; he has no body shame, he has no shame of his sexuality, he is beautifully himself and authentic. And he’s kinda funny too… just cracking you up at every turn.”

Karamo Brown

A shot from a recent editorial shoot I did. You can tell by my vacant stare off into the distance that I’m a real model 😜😂🤑 #MensFashion #MensStreetStyle A post shared by Karamo (@karamobrown) on Oct 11, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

“Karamo is just the epitome of style and taste and class. He’s so charismatic, he pulls you right in, smart as a whip. What’s beautiful about him is, he’s an amazing listener; he stops and really hears what everyone, what the guys are saying to him and then he’s able to really process that and bring it back. It’s really a beautiful gift of his.”

Tan France

My trusty suede moto A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

“Tan… style and class… he is the full picture there. His sense of posh is just beautiful. He’s also got that edge to him. He’s a little like Adele, I used to say Adele has that gorgeous voice and she sings so beautifully, and then when she talks she’s got that Cockney accent and will tell you how to shove it up your whatever. Tan’s got the same thing; he’s smart and witty, but always classy.”

Bobby Berk

“Bobby, aside from being crazily talented — he’s so, so good with what he does with his style and his design work — Bobby is a guy who worked really hard to get where he is. He’ll tell you, he’s a kid who grew up with nothing and really fought hard to really do well for himself. He’s a hard worker, he’s a really hard worker, and he brought that to the table. He really cared about each of our episodes and each of the guys and bringing something special along the way.”

Antoni Porowski

Fitting in w the blondes. A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

“And then, Mr. Antoni. He’s just so filled with passion and he’s scarily smart. He was actually Ted [Allen]’s protégé. Ted sent him our way and we couldn’t be happier. He’s got that adorable face and you just want to squeeze his little head off. He’s so, so smart, he’s very well read, and his sense of passion and taste is beautiful as well.”

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy hits Netflix in February 2018.

