Protest groups have begun revealing banners over bridges around the London and the rest of the world to coincide with Inauguration Day in the US.

One banners was, from an LGBT+ protest group, was on Vauxhall Bridge which read “Queer Solidarity Smashes Borders.” As well as the banner, protestors held coloured smoke flares to look like the pride flag.

Queer comedian, Joe Sutherland was one of the people involved in the protest on the bridge. In a statement he said: “As a queer comedian it’s my job to find funny ways to deal with a bad situation. But what we’re facing now isn’t funny, it’s terrifying.

“I’m here as part of my LGBTQ+ community to show that we stand with others who feel threatened: migrants, muslims, women, people of colour and disabled people.

“If we support each other then we don’t have to be afraid.”

Vauxhall Bridge isn’t the only bridge in London that has had protesters on it. On London Bridge, another banner said “No silence on UK violence #BlackLivesMatter”

And on the the Millennium Foot Bridge, a banner went up which read: “What happens next is up to us”.

Across the country banners have also been appearing, in places like Leeds, Luton and Dublin. With reports saying that over 150 banners have been placed all over the world.

This morning on Millennium Bridge in London. #BridgesNotWalls #london #dumptrump #resistj20 #disruptj20 #art #FeelTheBern A photo posted by The People for Bernie Sanders (@peopleforbernie) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:39am PST

Today London said loud and clear that we will stand united stand against hatred and oppression, that we want #bridgesnotwalls. pic.twitter.com/liJT6x5Eh1 — Sirio (@SirioCD) January 20, 2017

The hashtag #bridgesnotwalls is being used on social media to spread the protest.

The twitter biography for the protest states: “Today we’re dropping banners off bridges around the world, pledging hope for the future & to take a stand against the rise of the far right.”

