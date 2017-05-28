A Grindr user who sent abusive, racist messages to a black man has been uncovered as a Louisiana police officer.

Charles Davis, a gay man who had just graduated from Louisiana State University, was sent a series of abusive messages by an anonymous user on the hookup app.

The user, identifying himself as ‘Top’, accused Davis of stealing the cap and gown he wore to his graduation, called him “black ratchet”, and directed the n-word at him.

“You need to be at southern [sic] with the rest of them…” wrote the user.

Charles later shared screenshots of the messages on social media.

It has since been discovered that the man who sent the messages in question is an officer with the Gonzales Police Department.

While the officer in question has not been named, the Chief of the force, Sherman Jackson, confirmed that an investigation will take place: “We will not sweep anything under the rug.”

The officer in question has been serving with the department for over 20 years. He is still on the force, and Jackson confirmed that he is aware of the officer in question.

The officer has not been put on leave because Jackson says he doesn’t believe he is a “threat to the community,” using the fact that the officer has never received a complaint of racism as justification.

