X-Men director Bryan Singer teased the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic with a set of brand new behind-the-scenes photos.

Singer took to Instagram to share the images, which feature Mr Robot star Rami Malek as the Queen frontman, and the resemblance is uncanny!

Alongside the photo, Singer wrote: “Couldn’t help myself and had to post this iPhone pic”.

Couldn’t help myself and had to post this iPhone pic A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

The director also shared an image of Queen’s lead guitarist taking a picture of Gwilym Lee, the actor portraying him in the upcoming film, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Singer wrote: “#BrianMay taking a #3D pic of his younger self”.

Last month, we were given a first look at Malek as the iconic singer who will be singing in the film as Freddie.

#brianmay taking a #3D pic of his younger self #gwilymlee #meta #queen #bohemianrhapsody A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

“We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek explained. “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now, if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

Bohemian Rhapsody has been in development for several years already: Sasha Baron Cohen was initially lined up to take on the role of Mercury, but later pulled out of the project following creative differences with Queen’s remaining bandmembers.

Bohemian Rhapsody is set for a Christmas 2018 release.

