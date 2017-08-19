Mr Robot star Rami Malek has admitted that he is “terrified” at the prospect of playing Queen legend Freddie Mercury when a film based on the band’s career goes into production.

The biopic, titled Bohemian Rhapsody, was confirmed earlier this year with a message on Queen’s official website. “Yes folks, it IS finally happening,” the post revealed.

Malek is due to star as the band’s lead singer Mercury, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 45. However, this week he told Jimmy Fallon that he is nervous to take on the role. When Fallon asked if he is immersing himself in the role, Malek said: “Everyday and it never feels like it’s enough because those guys, each one of them, is this incredible artist on their own.

“Together, collectively, it is a phenomenon. Things like that don’t happen.”

He added: “When they would lay tracks the tape became clear because they were over dubbing things, they were coming up with new ideas all the time. It’s a phenomenal experience. They’re a talented bunch of dudes and I am terrified.”

At the time of the film’s announcement, Queen Members Roger Taylor and Brian May said that Malek was a ‘perfect fit’ to play the openly gay frontman. “Who could imagine a more perfect fit than this brilliant actor? At this stage you probably know him best for TV’s Mr Robot.” Taylor and May wrote.

“Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

A biopic of Mercury was in development hell for years. Sasha Baron Cohen was initially thought to be starring in the film, but the project fell apart after creative differences.

Bohemian Rhapsody will begin filming later this year.

