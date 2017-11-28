Photographer Rankin has unveiled a series of videos to celebrate the launch of his limited edition unisex fragrance ‘S&X’, created with award winning perfumer Azzi Glasser.

The series of films show sensuality and liberation, regardless of sexuality or age.

The full series can be viewed here on Rankin’s Full Service website, but there’s one particualr video that’s calling out to us: Namely, two guys getting it on in the name of fashion, art and equality.

S&X Men Directed by Rankin from RankinFilm on Vimeo.

Check out a few select highlights below: