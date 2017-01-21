Rapper iLoveMakonnn, real name Makonnen Sheran, came out as gay in a series of tweets yesterday (January 20), Gay Star News reports.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell you about everybody’s closet, I can only tell you about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.”

He then added, “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told you about my life, maybe you can go live yours.”

The ‘Tuesday’ rapper then finished his coming-out by posting an instagram snap with the caption, “Thank you for letting me be myself.”

