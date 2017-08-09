US rapper Lil Peep has come out publicly as bisexual.

The New York-born musician, real name Gustav Åhr, opened up about his sexuality in a series of to-the-point posts on social media on Tuesday (August 8).

“Yes I’m bi sexual” he wrote in a simple four-word tweet, before asking followers “who wants a kiss?”

Lil Peep, a rising star of the underground music scene who’s generated buzz online over the last two years with tracks including ‘White Wine’, ‘Star Shopping’, later shared a picture of himself making a smoothie on Instagram, which he captioned with a statement about his sexual orientation.

“Bi sexual smoothies with lil peep oh my god I’m gay as f**k,” he wrote, before adding: “but I still love girls wats going on.”

yes I’m bi sexual — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) August 8, 2017

Lil Peep’s announcement comes just days before the London-based artist releases his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One).

He’s set to take the record around the US in a series of live tour dates, which were also unveiled on Tuesday.

Bi sexual smoothies with lil peep oh my god I’m gay as fuck 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈but I still love girls wats going on who has cocaine I wana make music A post shared by @lilpeep on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

#COMEOVERWHENYOURESOBERTOUR TIX LINK IN BIO A post shared by @lilpeep on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Watch the video for Lil Peep’s The Brightside below:

More stories:

Aaron Carter says he’s ‘looking forward to the future – with a man or a woman’

BBC airs gay sex scene during Man in an Orange Shirt and the Daily Mail throws a fit