Rapper Lil Peep has died aged 21 following a reported drug overdose.

The New York-born musician, real name Gustav Åhr, was reportedly taken to hospital following an overdose, The Guardian reports.

In a video posted on Instagram just hours before the star’s death, he claimed to have taken prescription drugs, saying: “I’m good, I’m not sick”.

Lil Peep, who came out publicly as bisexual in August just days before the release of his of his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One) in August, was seen as a rising star of the underground music scene.

In an Instagram post shared just a day before his death, the singer wrote: “When I die You’ll love me.”

Fans and fellow stars have been paying tribute to Peep on social media, with DJ and producer Diplo writing on Twitter: “Peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I don’t feel good man.”

Meanwhile, Peep’s manager Chase Ortega, who broke the news, tweeted: “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck.”

Producer Marshmello also paid tribute, writing: “Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing.

“Everyone will miss you man.”