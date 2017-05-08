Tinie Tempah’s debut collection for his label What We Wear has been unveiled.

The rapper’s new range effortlessly blends timeless British style with traditional sportswear silhouettes, and the collection manages to achieve an edgy yet functional finish.

Simplicity is at the core of the What We Wear aesthetic, with a focus on fabric, silhouette and colour.

The pieces in Tinie’s debut collection are high-end, high-quality and minimal, and have been designed with the everyday man in mind.

Check out a preview of the line below:









All clothing available now at whatwewear.com