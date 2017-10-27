The Australian Burea of Statistics has revealed that razors were found inside a returned same-sex marriage ballot.

The postal vote, which closes on November 7, has seen around 11.9 million people vote in the same-sex marriage debate. News.com.au previously reported that almost 60 per cent of participants have voted for equal marriage, but the number has steadily decreased over time.

Despite support, a number of offensive objects have been found hidden in returned envelopes, including razor blades, dirt and numerous unknown items that could have caused serious harm to those opening the ballots.

Same-sex marriage campaigners recently shared a concern that lazy ‘Yes’ voters will fail to return their ballots. Currently, around two million people under the age of 35, most of who say they would vote ‘Yes’, have yet to send their ballot.

Speaking to News.com.au, Equality Campaign director Tiernan Brady urged ‘Yes’ voters to return their ballots.

“There is no room for complacency and no reason to think someone else’s vote will win this.”

Australia’s controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Milo Yiannopoulos urged Australians to vote ‘No’ to equal marriage just weeks after marrying his boyfriend as same-sex marriage campaigners encouraged people to vote ‘Yes’ with a flash mob performance.

Anti-gay marriage supporters held a Straight Lives Matter rally, though almost no one turned up. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been forced to apologise after one voter noticed an ‘offensive’ word on his friend’s postal vote barcode.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of the legally non-binding poll is set to be announced on November 15.

