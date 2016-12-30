Today brought with it the devastating news of Carrie Fisher’s death at the age of 60.

The star’s family confirmed “with deep sadness” that the legendary Stars Wars actress passed away on Tuesday morning (December 27) four days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA.

As well as being open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues, Fisher was also an unwavering ally of the LGBT+ community; appearing at the Attitude Awards in 2014 to present TV presenter and comic Graham Norton with an Icon Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Naturally, she brought the house down.

“I was promised [the speech] wouldn’t be televised, so there will be nudity,” Fisher told an enraptured audience at Banqueting House in central London, in a speech which demonstrated perfectly her characteristic warmth, wit, and irreverence.

“Why am I presenting this award and not receiving it? C’mon, why not me?” she later joked, adding: “I mean, sure Graham donates his entire salary to poor needy gay men all over the world – men who don’t even have two tickets to a Cher concert to rub together.”

Relive the speech in full below – it’s sure to bring a smile to your face. Here’s to you, Carrie.

