Darren, 34, Cabin Crew Manager

“This is probably the bravest thing I have ever done. I was so nervous, I thought I was going to throw up.”

How do you feel about your body?

I actually don’t like my body at all. My weight has gone up and down for most of my life. I was at my biggest in 2008 when I weighed just shy of 21st (133kg). I joined a gym and cut out the nightly takeaways I was eating.

Have you always felt like that?

I think that ever since I was at my biggest all those years ago I will never be happy with my body. When I look in the mirror all I see is the really, really big guy I was back then, even though I am nowhere near as large as I used to be.

What made you want to do this shoot?

I wanted to do it as a sort of liberation, as cheesy as that sounds. I’m hoping that the picture will let me see myself in a different way and make me think: “You know what, Dazza, you ain’t that bad really…”

Did you feel confident?

Absolutely not! It’s probably the bravest thing I have ever done. I was so nervous, I thought I was going to throw up. But the photographer really put me at ease.

Who’s your ideal man and why?

Oh, the list is endless! I’ve been single for eight years so now I just make sure they have a head and a pulse! I’m joking… a pulse isn’t essential! In all seriousness, someone who has a job, a great sense of humour and if they happen to look like Tom Hardy, then winner!

What advice would you give to people about loving their body?

I know I have been negative about my own body image, but these are just my hang-ups. We all come in different shapes and sizes and that’s brilliant. Never hate, appreciate.

