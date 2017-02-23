Dafydd, 44, actor

Height: 6’1

Weight: 13st 7lb

How do you feel about your body?

When I was a teenager I had quite bad acne on my shoulders and felt incredibly self-conscious taking my top off until I was in my twenties. More recently, I had a major operation resulting in a big scar down the middle of my stomach. For a while it was very obvious and I hated it, now it’s faded and more of a talking point. So, I’ve come to accept it. It’s far from perfect, but I’m never going to be an Adonis and it could be worse.

Do you think the gay community puts pressure on gay guys to “look good”?

Elements within it do, there’s a lot of body shaming going on at the moment. On the flip side, there are sections of the community who don’t. Of course, the “fit” guy is always going to attract more attention.

Has social media had an impact on the way you feel about your body at all?

I don’t think so. But that is because I’m older now. Social media wasn’t around when I was in my twenties/early thirties. Had it have been, I’m sure it would have added pressure to look good.

Would you be put off by a partner who had a better body than you?

Initially it would probably put me off approaching them. But after that no, there’s more to a relationship after all.

Do you stick to a diet?

I have never stuck to a diet but I try to eat as healthily as possible. I always cook meals from scratch and vary what I eat.

What are your guilty pleasures?

Wine and cheese. Cheese really is my downfall. Nothing better than a baked camembert with garlic and rosemary, and some crusty bread to dunk in it. I also eat too many Yorkie bars!

Who’s your ideal man?

Tom Hardy. Burly, with a wicked glint in his eye, he’s the sort of man I’d like to have a pint and a laugh with. He’d also be handy to have around in the event of an apocalypse.

