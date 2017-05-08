Garçon Model certainly aren’t shy when it comes to fashion campaigns with gay appeal, but the brand have gone one step better for the launch of their new summer collection.

The underwear brand have enlisted a real-life gay couple to model the colourful new pieces from their vibrant Spring/Summer Elite collection, and the result is guaranteed to get you through Monday afternoon.

The model couple, Dave and AJ, might be in a long-distance relationship, splitting their time between Boston and New York, but thankfully they still find the time to share pictures of their more intimate moments on their shared Instagram page, which has amassed over 60,000 followers.

Writing on Instagram, the couple say of the distance between them: “While it’s definitely difficult at times, we have come to appreciate the pros. We are better communicators because of it, and we understand more than most the benefits of missing the person you love.

“Our time together is never taken for granted.”

Check out Dave and AJ’s pictures for Garçon Model below, as well as some of the highlights from their Instagram feed…

Check out some of the highlights of Dave and AJ’s Instagram below:

on Tuesdays, we wear towels 🐒💪🏽 #monkey_bizniss #toweltuesday #instacouple #instagay #gaystagram #boyfriend #gympic #fitfam A post shared by Dave & AJ (@monkey_bizniss) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The Garçon Model summer collection is available now at garconmodel.com.

More stories:

George Shelley’s sister tragically dies after being hit by a car

Tom Daley shares first picture of wedding to Dustin Lance Black