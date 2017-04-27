Austin Armacost has stripped off to celebrate #HumpDay.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star isn’t known for being shy, but he’s taken his exhibitionism to the next level with his latest set of snaps.

Austin took to Instagram yesterday to share a selection of photos of himself in various states of undress to show off his bum – because, why not?

Check him out below:

But we figured nine isn’t enough, especially when Austin looks this good.

So here’s a couple more, because we’re just so good to you:

We’ve been blessed. We expect the same every #HumpDay from now on, Austin.

