A reality TV star has driven his fans crazy after he shared a very revealing Instagram snap.

Sean Pratt appeared on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, a reality show in which single men and women are stranded on a beach with their exes, and he’s been teasing fans on the social media ever since.

However, it was his latest snap that really got fans talking, as it features a rather prominent,. ahem, bulge.

See what we mean?

It’s time!! Heading to Essex for @mokoevents_ @maisonsbar_essex wearing full @iiwii.uk 🕺🏼👊🏽 A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

The 26-year-old, who previously worked as a stripper and a naked butler, isn’t shy about showing off his tattoo-covered body, as seen by his numerous other Instagram snaps.

A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Don’t mind me just walking streets like this 💁🏽‍♂️ Shoot with – @chrisgray.me A post shared by S E A N – P R A T T ✌🏽 (@sean9pratt) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

