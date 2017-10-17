A reality TV star has driven his fans crazy after he shared a very revealing Instagram snap.
Sean Pratt appeared on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, a reality show in which single men and women are stranded on a beach with their exes, and he’s been teasing fans on the social media ever since.
However, it was his latest snap that really got fans talking, as it features a rather prominent,. ahem, bulge.
See what we mean?
The 26-year-old, who previously worked as a stripper and a naked butler, isn’t shy about showing off his tattoo-covered body, as seen by his numerous other Instagram snaps.
