Ex on the Beach star Sean Pratt loves shocking fans with his x-rated Instagram snaps, and he’s done it again.

This time, it seems he’s having trouble fitting into his jeans.

Pratt displayed his bulge on Instagram after popping a button from his jeans in order to get ready for some food.

Alongside the photo, Pratt wrote: “Chinese ordered so popping a button ready for the feast to commence.”

The 26-year-old reality star previously left nothing to the imagination after going commando in a pair of jogging bottoms.

And if that isn’t enough for you, Pratt loves showing off other body parts:

