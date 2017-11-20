Ex on the Beach star Sean Pratt loves shocking fans with his x-rated Instagram snaps, and he’s done it again.
This time, it seems he’s having trouble fitting into his jeans.
Pratt displayed his bulge on Instagram after popping a button from his jeans in order to get ready for some food.
Alongside the photo, Pratt wrote: “Chinese ordered so popping a button ready for the feast to commence.”
The 26-year-old reality star previously left nothing to the imagination after going commando in a pair of jogging bottoms.
And if that isn’t enough for you, Pratt loves showing off other body parts:
