It’s only the second day of June, but our minds are already turning to the new year with the joyous news that the Red Hot calendar is returning for 2018.

Now in its fifth year, organisers of the annual celebration of red-haired hotness have unveiled the first teaser trailer for the 2018 edition, along with a new Kickstarter fundraiser to make sure it becomes a reality.

With a theme of ‘British Boys’, the latest calendar will help the fight against homophobic bullying by raising money for the Ben Cohen STANDUP foundation, so there’s even more reason to pledge your support and enjoy more scenes such as these…

You can support the Red Hot 2018 calendar’s Kickstarter here.

Meanwhile, if you need a reminder of this year’s current crop of naked ginger gents, we suggest you click here immediately.

