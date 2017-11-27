In case you hadn’t heard, the team behind the Red Hot calendar have treated us all to a very revealing spin-off for 2018.

Red Hot Cocks is taking the annual celebration of ginger hotness up a gear with a full-frontal look at some of the world’s hottest red-heads, and to celebrate the calendar’s release they’ve unveiled more teasers of gorgeous ginger boys who’ve dare to go bare.

The calendar (which you’ll be pleased to know is very much emoji-free) is raising money for the Movember Foundation’s Testicular Cancer Awareness, and comes on the back of the equally scorching Red Hot 2018 calendar, which you can see more of here.

You can also see more of the Red Hot Cocks boys here – but in the meantime, cast your eyes over the latest pics…

