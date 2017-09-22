Like red-heads? Well you’re gonna love the latest project from the team behind the Red Hot calendar.

The creators of the annual celebration of flame-haired hunks have announced that they’ll be making a special full-frontal calendar to accompany next year’s previously announced edition – and what’s more, you could be one of the gorgeous ginger gents to star in it.

Yep, the organisers of ‘Red Hot Cocks’ are looking for 12 red-haired guys to let it all hang out to help break the stigma that still surrounds ginger pubes.

“12 guys. 12 copper knobs. Because ginger pubes are awesome and your life needs more colour,” they write on the calendar’s Kickstarter page.

“The world is a dark place, so brighten up your life with our new, super colourful charity calendar of 12 ginger nuts.”

Shot by Red Hot photographer Thomas Knights and art director Elliott James Frieze, the calendar will raise money for the Movember Foundation’s Testicular Cancer Awareness – and rest assured there will be no (in)conveniently-place emojis in the final thing.

If you’re brave enough to bare it and are free to attend a shoot in London later this month, you can send some pictures to the Red Hot Facebook page.

If you don’t fancy baring it, but simply want to see the results of said shoot in all their glory *slowly raises hand* you can support the Red Hot Cocks Kickstarter here.

Meanwhile, if you need a reminder of this year’s current crop of naked ginger gents, we suggest you click here immediately.

RED HOT C**KS – our new charity calendar raising money for @movember Testicular Cancer Awareness. TAG A MATE WHO HAS AN AMAZING FIRE CROTCH – we are looking for models 🌶Head over to Kickstarter now for more info – link in bio A post shared by RED HOT (@redhot100) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

