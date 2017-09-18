A gay man on reddit has gone viral after asking if 26 is considered ‘old’ in the LGBT+ community.

Age is such a contentious subject, and society has left us feeling pressured to remain as young as possible for as long as we can. Many would also argue that such pressure is amplified even further amongst gay men.

The reddit user, who claims to be a sex worker, explained that since turning 26 he’s noticed a lot less interest from clients compared to two years ago when he was under 25.

“So, I know it shouldn’t matter, but I admit this has been bothering me of late. I liked being considered young and cute and I feel that puts my best years in the past,” he wrote.

“I am also a sex worker, and have noticed less interest now compared to two years ago. … The saunas and stuff around my area also offer lower prices to under-25s, which seems like a pretty clear signal those ages are considered more attractive.”

“It’s also depressing because that sort of playful, teasing ‘boy’ role was what I loved. I feel I’m getting to old for the roles I loved in the gay world, and the best years are done.”

Many reddit users quickly hit back at the suggestion, insisting that 26-years-old cannot in any way be considered “old”.

“In no universe is 26 old,” said one user. “You’re not a child. You’re not a boy. But you’re not even close to old.”

Another said: I’m told 30 is when you’re dead. Which in my opinion 30 is when guys start to look their best and also are in a position I’d be more willing to date them. Screw age it’s a number. Take care of yourself and it won’t matter.”

“If you ask a 20 year old, then probably,” added another. “If you ask someone that is 27+ then no.”

