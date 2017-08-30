An upcoming film based on the Westboro Baptist Church has found a director.

The movie, titled This Above All, will take a closer look at one of the most infamous homophobic hate groups in America.

Marc Webb, who previously directed acclaimed off-beat romantic comedy 500 Days of Summer, will head the project, which will focus on Megan Phelps-Roper, played by Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

Phelps-Roper is the granddaughter of the late Fred Phelps, who was the founder of the anti-gay organisation. She began protesting at the age of five-years-old, and remained a strong figurehead in the church for almost 20 years.

After she joined social media to help spread the message of the church, Phelps-Roper ended up questioning her faith in the church when people started challenging her abhorrent views.

She later fled the church, and was completely disowned by her friends and family who she had grown up with her entire life.

“Megan’s extraordinary story says so much about so many things in contemporary America, and I’m really excited about this project,” said scriptwriter Nick Hornby.

“I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant Marc Webb, CNÉ and with my friends Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea and River Road, with whom I enjoyed such a good relationship during the making of ‘Wild.”

We’re just happy to know that the film will depict a true and telliing look at both the inside of the church and also the hateful cruelty they can inflict upon those outside of it.”

This Above All is set to be released in 2018.