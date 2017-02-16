In celebration of Lee Ryan’s newly-announced guest stint in BBC soap Eastenders, we’re throwing back to our infamous 2011 naked shoot with the boys of Blue.

After 11 UK Top 10 hits and three chart-topping albums Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa went their separate ways – until 2011, when the foursome came back together for a new album and a shot at the Eurovision crown (they eventually came a very respectable 11th, having come 5th in the public vote).

The reunion was marked with one of our hottest ever shoots, which saw the guys rid themselves of every last stitch of clothing to help raises awareness of safe sex.

Six years later and with Duncan and Simon starring in Hollyoaks and River City and Lee soon to arrive on Albert Square, we’d say there’s now some pretty good fan fiction fodder in these hallowed images…

