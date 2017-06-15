This week couldn’t be going more slowly, so we thought you could all do with a bit of perking up.

So because we’re just so good to you, we’ve delved into our archives and pulled out Kirk Norcross’ steamy naked shoot for Attitude back in 2014.

The former TOWIE star was one of four sexy stars to bare all for the cover of Attitude‘s Naked Issue. Other covers available at the time featured Splash! stud Dan Osborne, Dancing On Ice hunk Sylvain Longchambon and Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford.

Check out Kirk in all his, erm, glory below:

Ummmm….

If you want to pick up one off our past issues then you can download them right here.

With a total of 44 naked guys stripping off for inside, what’s stopping you.