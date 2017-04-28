A Republican Congressman broke down in tears this week when he begged God to forgive American for legalising same-sex marriage.

Politician Randy Weber delivered the bizarre speech at a conservative religious event Washington – A Man of Prayer last night (April 27).

Addressing a packed-out crowd, he said: “Father, we have trampled on your holy institution of holy matrimony and tried to rewrite what it is and we’ve called it an alternate lifestyle.

“Father, oh Father, please forgive us!” he added while breaking down in tears.

He continued: “Lord, forgive our sins. Help us to get back on your path, to a true understanding of ‘blessed is the nation whose god is Lord’. Let that please be us. Don’t remove your hand of protection from us, Father, please. Forgive us our manifold sins, and bring us back to your mercy, father, I beg of you. I plead with you.”

As he completed his speech, the camera cut to audience members who were also visibly emotional over the idea that both same-sex marriage and abortion are legal in the United States.

The right-wing politician has a history of voting against LGBT+ legislation. He previously backed a bill that would have led to limited federal recognition of same-sex weddings.

Watch the speech below if you need a laugh:

