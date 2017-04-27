Charlie Carver has been named Attitude’s Bachelor of the Year 2017, in association with Blued.

The 28-year-old US actor, best known for his roles as Porter Scavo on Desperate Housewives and Ethan on the MTV’s Teen Wolf, has topped our list of the world’s 100 most eligible gay bachelors.

The full list, in association with Blued, was unveiled at an exclusive party at London’s Café de Paris on Thursday (April 26), complete with a performance from Sink The Pink and DJ sets from James Barr and Jodie Harsh.

Charlie, who also appeared in Dustin Lance Black’s LGBT TV miniseries When We Rise earlier this year, came out last year in a touching Instagram post addressed to his fans, saying that he wanted to become the successful gay role model his younger self had needed.

As he appears on the cover of Attitude’s June issue – available to download now and in shops Friday (April 28) – the young heartthrob opens up bout his coming out journey, his hope to establish himself as a Hollywood force away from his twin brother Max, and his relationship with his late father, who came out as gay when Charlie was 12 years-old.

“For so long I’ve been linked to something, whether it’s been a brother or an institution, a boarding school, or I was in university or a show,” Charlie says.

“This is the first time in my life where I finally feel like a free agent.”

