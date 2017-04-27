Now we’ve named our Bachelor of the Year, we thought it was time to unveil the Top 20.

The list, in association with Blued, was unveiled at an exclusive party at London’s Café de Paris on Thursday (April 26), complete with a performance from Sink The Pink and DJ sets from James Barr and Jodie Harsh.

We revealed that Charlie Carver, who’s known for his roles on major US TV shows including Desperate Housewives, had topped the list. The 28-year-old US actor came out last year in a touching Instagram post addressed to his fans, saying that he wanted to become the successful gay role model his younger self had needed.

But what about the rest? We’ve got sports stars, actors, musicians and a host of other familiar faces to take a look at.

Check out the Top 20 in descending order below – and be sure to check out the full list in our exclusive supplement available with our brand new June issue, available to download and in shops today (April 28).

20) Dean Atta

19) Ari-Pekka-Luikkonen

18) Oriol Pamies

17) Tyler Oakley

16) Jeffrey Wammes

15) Aritha Wickramasinghe

14) Ezra Miller

13) Nyle DiMarco

12) Deray McKesson

11) Anthony Varrecchia

10) Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

9) Glyn Fussell

8) Matthieu Jost

7) Gavan Hennigan

6) Jussie Smollett

5) Daniel Newman

4) Olly Alexander

3) Steve Grand

2) Amini Fonua

Charlie Carver

The June issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download. You can see all 100 of Attitude’s Bachelors of the Year here.

More stories:

Husband of gay police officer killed in Paris attack delivers heartbreaking eulogy

US baseball player comes out live on TV – and doesn’t get the reaction he expects