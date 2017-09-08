You’d be hard pressed to find three words more scream-inducing to the modern gay man than ‘Britney, Spears, and cabaret’. And yes, that’s effectively what we were faced with at the impressive The Other Palace theatre in anticipation for our evening at Britney Spears: The Cabaret.

Played convincingly by the believable and beautiful Australian theatre sensation Christie Whelan Browne, we’re instantly hooked into the life of Superstar Britney Spears as we follow the story of her rise, fall, and rise again, and by the time we’ve powered through the dark, middle section of the show (if you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, we’re talking bald, umbrella-wielding Britney) we’re brought to laughs and cheers once more before a stunning performance of ‘I’m Not a Girl…’

This satirical look at the life and times of Miss Spears touches on everything from her conservatorship, many relationship breakdowns as well as her own, and we’re given an outsider’s view into the struggles of being a pop protege from a very early age. Whether you’re a Britney fan or not, it’s a show not to miss.

Britney Spears: The Cabaret is at London’s The Other Palace until September 9. For tickets, visit theotherpalace.co.uk or call 0844 264 2121.

If you’ve a spare eve this week in London, go see @britneycabaret at @TheOtherPalace it is SO SO GOOD! #britneyspearsisgod #allofthefeels — Lucie Jones (@luciejones1) September 7, 2017

